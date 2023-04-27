Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lifted by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,406,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,285,963. The stock has a market cap of $217.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

