Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Stock Price Down 7%

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 2,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Pharmacielo Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

About Pharmacielo

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

