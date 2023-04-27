Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,577 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $288,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,929.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,033.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,758.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,929.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,236 shares of company stock valued at $725,895 and have sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $80.27. The stock had a trading volume of 273,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $116.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.58.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

