Phoenix Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $543.91. 163,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,998. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.90. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $553.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

