Phoenix Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

IWD stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,598. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.20 and its 200-day moving average is $152.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

