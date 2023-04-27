Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 2.1% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.96. 516,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,120. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.21 and its 200-day moving average is $160.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

