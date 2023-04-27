Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 1,581 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.69.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.00. The stock had a trading volume of 59,714,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,284,656. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $318.50. The company has a market cap of $500.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

