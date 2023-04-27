Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 409 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

NYSE:A traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,619. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day moving average is $144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

