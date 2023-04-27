Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 655 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.0% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $175.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

