Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $93,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 882,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,087,000 after purchasing an additional 747,296 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,731,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 712.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 225,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $19,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Celsius in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $92.82. 233,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,963. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. Equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

