Phoenix Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 838.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amphenol by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,472 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,936,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,635,000 after purchasing an additional 559,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,664. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average is $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

