Phoenix Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,281 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 989,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,277. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.97, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.13. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.91 and a 1-year high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.