Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 21,202 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 219,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 540,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,889. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

