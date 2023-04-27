Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $5.10 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $5.60 on Thursday, reaching $449.03. The company had a trading volume of 418,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,034. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $457.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.35.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

