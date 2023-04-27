Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $230,774,000. QVR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after acquiring an additional 409,473 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.88. The company had a trading volume of 35,679,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,315,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

