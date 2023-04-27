Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $17,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.92. 5,149,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,780,747. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.