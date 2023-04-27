Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 10,780 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

TOTL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.85. 148,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $43.59.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.