Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 18,182 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,182 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.97. 226,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,833. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

