Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,229 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.