Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 815 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,039,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,507,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.25. 2,055,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The company has a market cap of $407.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

