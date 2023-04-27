PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
PLDT Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE PHI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,444. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. PLDT has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $962.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
About PLDT
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.
