PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

PLDT Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PHI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,444. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. PLDT has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $962.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 658.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

