Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Trading Down 4.1%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.25 ($0.29). Approximately 159,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 845,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.30).

Polarean Imaging Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £49.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.