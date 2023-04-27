Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.09-10.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.17. 133,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $123.87.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.