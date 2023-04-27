Polaris (NYSE:PII) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $109.41, but opened at $112.30. Polaris shares last traded at $107.41, with a volume of 157,148 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,002,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Polaris by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 382,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,671,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

