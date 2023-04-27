PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Hits $578,679.28

PotCoin (POT) traded up 87.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. PotCoin has a market cap of $578,679.28 and $119.13 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00302852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018683 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000649 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003443 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,240,914 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

