PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $156.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPG. Argus upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.74.

NYSE:PPG opened at $137.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $145.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after acquiring an additional 931,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

