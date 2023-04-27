Prom (PROM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.88 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.98 or 0.00016967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $90.90 million and $2.88 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00027095 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,370.38 or 1.00053941 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.99407422 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,591,307.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

