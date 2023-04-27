ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $21.43. Approximately 983,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,277,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97.

Get ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period.

About ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.