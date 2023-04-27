ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.81

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.81 and traded as high as $33.55. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 746,790 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,642,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 32,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

