Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 17,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 24,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia, and the Ontario projects in Ontario. In addition, the company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk and Skinner gold properties, consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario.

