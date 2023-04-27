Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Trading Down 3.5%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.40 and last traded at $75.40. Approximately 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.16.

Prosus Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53.

Prosus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.