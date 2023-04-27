Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Trading Down 13.1%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) shares were down 13.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 127,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 28,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 84,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.
Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engaged in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.
