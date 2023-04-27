PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $14.22. Approximately 1,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.

About PT Aneka Tambang Tbk

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

