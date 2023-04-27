Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Crestwood Equity Partners LP Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

CEQP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -935.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291,069 shares in the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,122,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,511 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

