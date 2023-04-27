Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Issued By Wedbush

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2023 earnings at $11.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $289.76 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $295.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

