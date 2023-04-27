Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Boosted by KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $11.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $11.38. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,870.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $41.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2023 earnings at $10.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $44.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $14.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $13.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $12.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $52.98 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,003.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,009.85 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $2,047.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,636.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,556.61. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.