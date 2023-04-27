Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.
SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.67 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,679,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,595,000 after purchasing an additional 826,805 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,643,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,567,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 589,623 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
