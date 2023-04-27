Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 8% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00009851 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $297.64 million and $43.57 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,876.91 or 0.06500032 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00039597 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,632,768 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

