Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PWR. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.09.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $164.07 on Monday. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $169.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.25 and its 200-day moving average is $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

