Quantum (QUA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.42

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.28 and approximately $4.42 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00026951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,643.55 or 0.99981766 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

