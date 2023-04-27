QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.
QuantumScape Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE QS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,003,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,216. The company has a quick ratio of 22.91, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 5.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. QuantumScape has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $16.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on QS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 255,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $13,516,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuantumScape (QS)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.