QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

QuantumScape Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,003,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,216. The company has a quick ratio of 22.91, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 5.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. QuantumScape has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $16.51.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on QS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,874,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,874,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,423,199 shares of company stock worth $12,699,486 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 255,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $13,516,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.