QUINT (QUINT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.51 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One QUINT token can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00004088 BTC on popular exchanges. QUINT has a market capitalization of $963.88 million and $1.51 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUINT Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

