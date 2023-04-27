Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.83

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 894145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Radian Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,582,000 after purchasing an additional 87,804 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Radian Group by 65.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Radian Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 156,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Radian Group by 139.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $1,398,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

