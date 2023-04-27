Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $64.79 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $64.79 million and $4.51 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00026965 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.