Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The company’s revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RRC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

