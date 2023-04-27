Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

Raymond James Stock Down 2.8 %

Raymond James stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.63. 3,460,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,469. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $107.28.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RJF. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5,415.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.