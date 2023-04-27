Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.
Raymond James Stock Down 2.8 %
Raymond James stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.63. 3,460,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,469. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $107.28.
Raymond James Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Raymond James
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5,415.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
About Raymond James
Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.
