Raymond James Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $320.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.83.
HCA Healthcare Stock Performance
HCA Healthcare stock opened at $278.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.63.
HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.
Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare
In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,978,883. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
