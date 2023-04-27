Raymond James Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $320.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $278.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.63.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,978,883. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

