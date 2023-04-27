Raymond James Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $65.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $47.78 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 107,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 839,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

