Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.9% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $98.28. 1,158,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.97.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

