RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

ROLL stock opened at $215.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

